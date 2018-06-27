Carlos "El Pibe" Valderrama, who was the face of Colombian soccer in the 1980s and 1990s, remains an icon in his homeland 14 years after hanging up his cleats.

Remembered for his unmistakable mane of blonde hair and as the captain of the national team at the 1990, 1994 and 1998 editions of the World Cup, Valderrama got his start in 1980 as a member of Union Magdalena, a team in his native Caribbean city of Santa Marta, and last suited up in 2004 in a tribute match at Roberto Melendez Stadium in Barranquilla.