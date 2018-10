Colombian striker James Rodriguez leaps over US goalkeeper Zack Steffen during a friendly match on Thursday, Oct. 11, in Tampa, Florida. EFE-EPA/Gerardo Mora

Colombia's Matues Uribe (R) vies for the ball with Michael Bradley of the US during an international friendly in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 11. EFE-EPA/Gerardo Mora

Colombia's superior soccer and offensive punch led the South American team to a 4-2 victory over the United States in a friendly match here.

With a left-footed strike, Colombian forward James Rodriguez tucked the ball into the corner of goalkeeper Zach Steffen's net to open the scoring in the 36th minute at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.