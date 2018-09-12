Colombian national team defender Davinson Sanchez vies for the ball with Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico during a friendly match on Sept. 11, 2018, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. EPA-EFE/Corey Sipkin

Colombia's soccer federation (FCF) has asked a judge to issue an injunction barring a consumer protection body from revealing information about a ticket resale case.

The Superintendence of Trade and Commerce (SIC), a state agency responsible for ensuring consumers' rights, said Tuesday on Twitter that the FCF had filed the motion, adding that it was an unusual step aimed at preventing it from providing information to the media about the "massive" resale of tickets to World Cup qualifying matches.