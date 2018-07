Colombia's national soccer team fans react during a live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 round of 16 match between Colombia and England, in Bogota, Colombia, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Leonardo Munoz

Colombia's coach Jose Pekerman (L) and England's manager Gareth Southgate (R) comfort Miguel Borja (C) of Colombia after the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and England in Moscow, Russia, Jul. 3, 2018.

Colombian fans react while watching the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and England, in Bogota, Colombia, Jul. 3, 2018.

The Colombian national soccer team will be received on Thursday with a street party in the capital, the Bogota Mayor's Office said, as the team made its way home after its elimination from the 2018 World Cup Russia.

"We will pay a tribute which will have well-known artists and a series of performances so that we, the people of Bogota, can live with the national team in the stadium," said the secretary of the government of Bogota, Miguel Uribe.