Ecuadorian Mercedes Almeida (C), gold medal, poses with Brazilian Luana Madeira (L), silver medal, and Emily Figueiredo, bronze medal, in the podium women's 48kg weightlifting event during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Ecuadorian Mercedes Almeida celebrates after winning the gold medal during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 women's 48kg weightlifting event in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Brazilian Luana Madeira competes during the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 women's 48kg weightlifting event in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Colombia's Carlos Andrés Berna Gonzales (goal), his compatriot Wilder Alejandro Posada (silver) and Peru's Marcos Antonio Rojas (bronze) celebrate on the podium during the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

Colombia on Monday swept the first day of the weightlifting competition in the Cochabamba 2018 South American Games by winning three of the four gold medals up for grabs.

In the men's 56kg category, Colombia's Carlos Berna won the gold with a total lift of 258 kilos, while his compatriot Wilder Posada took silver with 253kg and Peru's Marcos Rojas completed the podium places by lifting 245kg.