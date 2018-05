Colombian forward Miguel Borja talks with reporters in Carnago, Italy, on May 31, 2018 prior to the national team's pre-World Cup friendly match against Egypt. EFE-EPA/ Matteo Bazzi

Colombia's Radamel Falcao talks with reporters in Carnago, Italy, on May 31, 2018 prior to the national team's pre-World Cup friendly match against Egypt. EFE-EPA/ Matteo Bazzi

The Colombian national soccer team will face off in the northern Italian city of Bergamo against an Egyptian squad lacking injured captain Mohamed Salah in a friendly match ahead of next month's World Cup in Russia.

The Colombians have been working for five days at AC Milan's training facility and see Friday's duel as an opportunity to measure themselves against a team that will also be playing in Russia.