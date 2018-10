Ecuador's Charlotte Paredes celebrates after defeating The Bahamas' Kerrie Cartwright in a Fed Cup Americas Zone Group II match on July 21, 2018, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcos Pin

Colombia will host the countries competing in the Fed Cup's Americas Zone Group I in 2019, bringing women's tennis' premier international team competition to the northwestern province of Antioquia, the Colombian Tennis Federation (Fedecoltenis) said.

Matches will be played Feb. 6-10, 2019, at Club Campestre de Llanogrande in the city of Rionegro, where eight teams will compete to advance to the Fed Cup's World Group II.