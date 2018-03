Supporters of the Colombian national team cheer their team before the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match between Colombia and Paraguay in Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURICIO DUENAS

Fans of the Colombian soccer national team celebrate the national team qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018, in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN PAEZ

Colombia will play against Egypt in a friendly match in Italy in the final stage of preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, an official said Thursday.

The president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun, told reporters that the match against Egypt was scheduled for June 1.