Gilver Zurita (R) of Bolivia participates in the track cycling competition of the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Kim Jacob (R) of Chile vies for the ball with Romina Arias (C) of Bolivia during a women's field hockey match of the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivia's Claudia Pavisic and Johanna Belderrama in action against Uruguay's Catalina Simon (L) and Silvana Hernandez (R) during the beach volleyball competition of the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Jefferson Cepeda of Ecuador in action as he wins the track cycling competition of the South American Games Cochabamba 2018 in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Colombia on Sunday regained the first place in the South American Games medal table, totaling 50 gold medals and pushing Brazil back to second place after the eighth day of competitions.

In addition, Colombia is holding 44 silver and 41 bronze medals, while Brazil has 48 gold medals, 31 silver and 32 bronze.