Kazan, Russia, Jun 29 (efe-epa)- Colombia's national soccer team was put through its paces in a training session in Kazan Friday, as the players recovered from their narrow 1-0 victory over Senegal that saw them book a place in the knockout phase with a game against England.

Jose Nestor Pekerman presided over the drills at the training facility in Kazan, where the team is based for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.