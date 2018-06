Colombia's player Carlos Bacca during a training session of the team, in the Sviyaga Stadium in Kazan, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Colombia's players during a training session of the team, in the Sviyaga Stadium in Kazan, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Colombia's national team returned to training on Monday in a soft session featuring only the substitutes from the previous day's 3-0 win over Poland, their second match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On Sunday, Los Cafeteros earned their first three points in Group H and eliminated Poland from the tournament, thanks to Yerry Mina's goal five minutes before the half, followed by Radamel Falcao in the 70th minute and Juan Cuadrado a few minutes later.