Qatar's Almoez Ali celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2019 Copa America Group B soccer match between Paraguay and Qatar, at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Coach of the Qatar national team, Spain's Felix Sanchez (R) and player Hassan AlHaydos (L), participate in a press conference after a training session at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILe/Antonio Lacerda

Colombia's national soccer team head coach Carlos Queiroz (C) controls the bal during a training session held at the Pituacu stadium in Salvador, Brazil, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombia and Qatar national teams are set to square off against each other with the aim of moving a step closer to qualifying for the 2019 Copa America quarterfinal.

It is going to be the first clash between these two team across all the 46 Copa America editions and it will feature a Wednesday duel between two European coaches, Carlos Queiroz of Portugal and Felix Sanchez of Spain; managers of Colombia and Qatar respectively.