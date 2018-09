Amateur cyclists observe a group of cyclists competing in the last stage of the RCN Classic cycling, in Medellin, Colombia, 30 September 2018. Alex Cano won the RCN Classic with a time of 30:25:53. The second place was for Edwrad Beltran of the EPM team - Scott, 49 seconds after Cano, and the third place was for Didier Chaparro of the Supergiros team at 2:27. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian cyclist Alex Cano (C), of team Coldeportes Zenu, celebrates after winning the overall classification of the RCN Classic cycling, in Medellin, Colombia, 30 September 2018. Cano won the RCN Classic with a time of 30:25:53. The second place was for Edward Beltran (L) of the EPM team - Scott, 49 seconds after Cano, and the third place was for Didier Chaparro (R) of the Supergiros team at 2:27. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian cyclist Alex Cano (Coldeportes-Zenu) on Sunday became the new champion of the RCN Classic cycling road race, which ended its last stage in Medellin, Colombia, with a 100-kilometer circuit, in which Jairo Cano (EPM-Scott) came first.

Alex Cano, 35, snatched the title from Juan Pablo Suarez, who climbed to the top of the podium last year flanked by Spanish Oscar Sevilla and Colombian Danny Osorio.