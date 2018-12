Colombian vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez at a press conference in Bogota, Colombia on Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez had harsh words Friday for the president of men's soccer club Deportes Tolima after he called the women's professional league a "breeding ground of lesbianism."

"It's unacceptable to continue discrediting women and insinuating all of what this gentleman has said," Ramirez told a press conference in Bogota.