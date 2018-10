Colombian cyclist Mariana Pajon, a two-time Olympic champion in BMX, said Thursday that her personal doctor cleared her to get back on the bike and begin preparing for April 2019 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup series in Manchester, England.

"I feel good, and they gave me the green light to return to the track, by the end of this month I'll be back on my bike and with the team, starting the process from zero," Pajon said at the opening of a PowerClub gym and sports center in Bogota.