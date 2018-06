Cyclists (L-R) Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde pose next to Movistar Team's director Eusebio Unzue (R) attend the team presentation for this year's Tour de France, in Madrid, Spain, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Cyclists (L to R) Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde attend the presentation of the Movistar Team for this year's Tour de France in Madrid, Spain, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana of Spanish team Movistar congratulated his country's newly-elected president, Ivan Duque, saying he hoped the new leader would finalize the peace process with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Duque, a 41-year-old lawyer from the right-wing Democratic Center party, was elected on Sunday for the 2018-2022 term on a promise of strict measures against all forms of illegality and to "modify" aspects of the peace agreement with the FARC.