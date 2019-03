Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez signs a pact for transparency with the President of the Colombian Football Federation Ramon Jesurun (L), and the President of the Dimayor Jorge Enrique Velez (R), during a meeting to analyze the complaints of sexual harassment in the Colombian women's national soccer team Under17, in Bogota, Colombia, 04 March 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Representatives of the Colombian government, the country's soccer federation and other sports organizations gathered here Monday to sign an accord to protect athletes - especially the youngest ones - in response to stories of discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct in women's soccer.

"What we have done is to create a pact for transparency and for the protection of boys and girls in sport," Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez said during a press conference in Bogota.