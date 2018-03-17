The head coach of Panama's national soccer team, Colombian Hernan Dario Gomez, told EFE that he was excited to be at the helm of the Central American squad as it gets ready for its first-ever appearance in a World Cup.

"It's a different responsibility for me. I'm taking it on like a Panamanian, because it's the first time Panama will go to a World Cup and will go and experience everything a World Cup is all about," Gomez said Friday, adding that he felt the "responsibility of representing the country well."