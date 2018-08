Deportivo Pasto's Julian Lalinde (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Chile's Colo Colo during the Copa Sudamericana match played on Aug. 28, 2013, at Estadio Monumental in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Ruiz

Argentine Hernan Lisi has been named the new manager of the Colombian soccer league's Deportivo Pasto, club management said.

Deportivo Pasto fired manager Flabio Torres on Monday after he failed to make the club, which is sitting in next-to-last place in the Clausura tournament standings, a competitor for the league title.