Photograph provided May 15, 2018 showing Colombian cyclist Paula Andrea Ossa Veloza during training in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Bahos

Colombian national cycling champion Paula Andrea Ossa Veloza's life took an unexpected turn after a truck ran her over four years ago.

"Why did this happen to me?" she asked herself as she hovered between life and death after being hit by a 28-ton truck on April 29, 2014, at the age of 22.