A photo provided by the Colombian president's office showing Colombian President Ivan Duque (left) posing alongside Eleider Alvarez, holder of the WBO light-heavyweight boxing title, at the Nariño presidential palace on Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/EFRAIN HERRERA/COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Colombia's recently inaugurated head of state met with the WBO light-heavyweight boxing champion at the presidential palace.

Ivan Duque said on Twitter after welcoming Eleider Alvarez Thursday to the Nariño presidential palace that his achievements motivate the government to "work to promote new talents."