Junior's German Gutierrez (bottom) fights for the ball with Boca Juniors's Edwin Cardona (L) during a Copa Libertadores match played on May 2, 2018, at Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/RICARDO MALDONADO

Trophies belonging to soccer clubs Junior, Atletico Huila and Patriotas, which are competing in the Colombian league's quarterfinals, are missing, team officials said.

"One of our trophies disappeared from our offices during the week. We are conducting an investigation to clear up what happened and will advise the public as soon as the issue is cleared up," Atletico Huila's president and board of directors said in a statement released on Saturday.