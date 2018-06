Photograph showing Colombian fans waving flags supporting their national soccer team at the airport in Kazan, Russia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Photograph showing the official bus of Colombia's national soccer team waiting for the arrival of the players outside at the airport in Kazan, Russia, Jun 12, 2018.

Photograph showing Colombian fans waving flags supporting their national soccer team at the airport in Kazan, Russia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Photograph showing Colombian national soccer team players Yerry Mina (l) and Luis Muriel (r) at the airport in Kazan, Russia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Colombia's national soccer team arrived late Tuesday in this southwestern Russian city ahead of the start of the upcoming 2018 World Cup.

The team's plane landed at Kazan International Airport at around 10 pm, after which the Colombians headed to the luxurious Ski Resort in Sviyazhsk, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Kazan Arena.