Paraguayan tennis player Veronica Cepede Royg hits a backhand during a match on Jan. 8, 2018, at the Sydney International, a hard court event played in Sydney, Australia. EPA-EFE/Craig Golding

Colombian 17-year-old wildcard Emiliana Arango scored her first-ever win at the WTA Tour level by upsetting fourth-seeded Paraguayan Veronica Cepede Royg 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 at the Copa Colsanitas, a clay-court event in Bogota.

The 510th-ranked Arango won 24 of the 30 points played in an extremely lopsided first set.