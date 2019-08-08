Colombian cyclist and 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal takes part in a tribute ceremony held for him in his hometown of Zipaquira, Colombia, on Aug. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian cyclist and 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (r) takes part, along with his first trainer Fabio Rodriguez (l), in a tribute ceremony held for him in his hometown of Zipaquira, Colombia, on Aug. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

August 7, 2019, will be remembered as the day on which the Colombian town of Zipaquira, located less than 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Bogota, threw itself at the feet of its most illustrious son, 22-year-old Egan Bernal, who recently won the Tour de France cycling marathon, the first Latin American to do so.

The young, but powerful, cyclist - fresh from his July 28 victory in the iconic race - arrived in Bogota on Monday and was transported from there by police helicopter to Zipaquira, a town in which he was not born but which has been his home for virtually his entire life.