Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, the No. 5 seeds, defeated India's Rohan Bopanna and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin, the No. 15 seeds, 6-3, 6-4, in the men's doubles quarterfinals at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday.

The Colombian duo's opponents in the semifinals will be the winners of the match between the duo of Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Chilean Nicolas Jarry and Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock, the No. 3 seeds.