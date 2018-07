Fans pour into the streets to greet the Colombian national squad, which arrived home on 05 July 2018 after being eliminated in the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Daniel Muñoz

Fans on 05 July 2018 wait at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, for the arrival of Colombia's national soccer team, which returned that day after being eliminated from the 2018 World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Colombia's national team arrived here Thursday after losing in the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and received a heroes' welcome from tens of thousands of adoring fans.

People of all ages and areas of the country, many wearing the yellow national-team jersey, clogged the highway leading to the airport and greeted the players and coaching staff as they rode by in a police-escorted bus to El Campin Stadium.