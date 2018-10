Rafael Santos Borre of River Plate celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa Libertadores quarter-final second leg match between River Plate and Independiente de Avellaneda, at the Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Leonardo Ponzio (L) of River Plate vies for the ball with Silvio Romero (R) of Independiente during the Copa Libertadores quarter-final second leg match between River Plate and Independiente de Avellaneda, at the Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Milton Casco (R) of River Plate vies for the ball with Fabricio Bustosi (L) of Independiente during the Copa Libertadores quarter-final second leg match between River Plate and Independiente de Avellaneda, at the Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Ignacio Scocco (L) of River Plate vies for the ball with Independiente's goalkeeper Martin Campana (R) during the Copa Libertadores quarter-final second leg match between River Plate and Independiente de Avellaneda, at the Monumental stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

River Plate beat Independiente 3-1 on Tuesday in Buenos Aires, with goals from Ignacio Scocco and Colombians Juan Fernando Quintero and Rafael Borre, and qualified for the semifinals of the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

River Plate, which held a 0-0 draw against Independiente in the first-leg match of the quarterfinals, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian Gremio and Argentine Atletico Tucuman in the semifinals.