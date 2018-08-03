Sao Paulo's Nene (L) vies for the ball with Colon's Emanuel Oliveira during the Copa Sudamericana second phase first leg match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Colon, at the Morumbi stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Colon's Matias Lionel Fritzler (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Sao Paulo during the Copa Sudamericana second phase first leg match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Colon at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Sao Paulo's Anderson Martins (R) vies for the ball with Colon's Javier Correa (L) during the Copa Sudamericana second phase first leg match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Colon at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Sao Paulo's Anderson Martins (R) and Reinaldo (L) vie for the ball with Colon's Javier Correa (C) during the Copa Sudamericana second phase first leg match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Colon at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Sao Paulo's Anderson Martins (R) vies for the ball with Colon's Javier Correa during the Copa Sudamericana second phase first leg match between Brazil's Sao Paulo and Argentina's Colon, at the Morumbi stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Argentina's Club Atletico Colon won 0-1 on Thursday in an away match against Brazil's Sao Paulo FC in the first leg of the second round of the Copa Sudamericana, marking the first defeat of Sao Paulo Coach Diego Aguirre of Uruguay in his ten matches played at the Morumbi stadium.

Colon, who have not suffered any setbacks in the Copa Sudamericana so far this year, surprised Sao Paulo, who have had one of their best moments in several months in the Brazilian Championship, by taking three points that give them a big lead to advance to the last 16 of the tournament.