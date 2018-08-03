Argentina's Club Atletico Colon won 0-1 on Thursday in an away match against Brazil's Sao Paulo FC in the first leg of the second round of the Copa Sudamericana, marking the first defeat of Sao Paulo Coach Diego Aguirre of Uruguay in his ten matches played at the Morumbi stadium.
Colon, who have not suffered any setbacks in the Copa Sudamericana so far this year, surprised Sao Paulo, who have had one of their best moments in several months in the Brazilian Championship, by taking three points that give them a big lead to advance to the last 16 of the tournament.