Anderson Martins (right) of Brazilian club Sao Paulo vies for the ball with Javier Correa of Argentine side Colon during the first leg of their second-stage Copa Sudamericana match at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Argentine club Colon, which earned a historic victory over Brazilian powerhouse Sao Paulo in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-stage match-up, will now look to keep its momentum going in Thursday night's second leg and secure a berth in the round of 16.

Colon's 1-0 victory in the Aug. 2 first leg at Morumbi Stadium marked the first time an Argentine club had won an away match against Sao Paulo in an international tournament.