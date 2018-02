Venezuelan Zamora FC's Danny Perez (L) in action before Argentine Club Atletico Colon's Diego Vera (R) during the opening leg of their first-stage clash in Copa Sudamericana, in Barinas, Venezuela, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHNNY ALEXANDER PARRA

Venezuelan Zamora FC's Danny Perez (L) in action before Argentine Club Atletico Colon's Christian Bernardi (C) during the opening leg of their first-stage clash in Copa Sudamericana, in Barinas, Venezuela, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHNNY ALEXANDER PARRA

Venezuelan Zamora FC's Cleiderman Osorio (L) in action before Argentine Club Atletico Colon's Marcelo Estigarribia (R) during the opening leg of their first-stage clash in Copa Sudamericana, in Barinas, Venezuela, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHNNY ALEXANDER PARRA

Argentine Club Atletico Colon's players celebrate a goal against Venezuelan Zamora FC during the opening leg of their first-stage clash in Copa Sudamericana, in Barinas, Venezuela, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHNNY ALEXANDER PARRA

Argentine club Colon took advantage of an early defensive miscue by Venezuelan side Zamora in a 2-0 win in the opening leg of their first-stage clash in Copa Sudamericana, South America's secondary club soccer tournament.

Javier Correa opened the scoring in the seventh minute at Agustin Tovar Stadium in Barinas, Venezuela, when midfielder Oscar Hernandez botched his attempt to clear the ball out of his team's area.