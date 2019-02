Berlin's Lukas Kluenter (R) and Bayern's Franck Ribery in action during the German DFB Cup third round soccer match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, 06 February 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Bayern's James Rodriguez (L) and Berlin's Per Skjelbred in action during the German DFB Cup third round soccer match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, 06 February 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Bayern's Serge Gnabry (2-R) celebrates with teammates his second goal against Hertha BSC during the German DFB Cup third round soccer match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, 06 February 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Bayern's Kingsley Coman (C) scores against Hertha BSC during the German DFB Cup third round soccer match between Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, 06 February 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A goal in extra time from France's Kingsley Coman led Bayern Munich to a 2-3 victory over Hertha in Berlin, ensuring Munich's qualification for the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

Bayern had to play without their main goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is injured in one hand. Coach Niko Kovac also left Thomas Mueller on the bench and bet on Colombian James Rodriguez as creative midfielder and Serge Gnabry on the right flank.