Performers participate during the Opening Ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium, Australia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA/TRACEY NEARMY

Spectators are seen as rain falls during the Opening Ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, Australia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

A traditional smoking ceremony is performed during the Opening Ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, Australia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's message to the Commonwealth and declares the Games open during the Opening Ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, Australia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Migaloo floats above the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, Australia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

The 21st Commonwealth Games opened Wednesday with a spectacular ceremony at Carrara Stadium in Australia's Gold Coast, with artistic performances, speeches and processions of athletes from each participating country.

The ceremony, which organizers said was inspired by the city's patchwork of communities, was led by Scotland's track and field star Eilidh Doyle, an Olympic and world championship medalist from Scotland, the hosts of the 2014 Games.