Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (L) of Cameroon attempts to get around defending Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (R) of Australia during the third quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game one between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (L) of Australia looks to pass around defending Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (R) of Dominican Republic during the first quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game one between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 30, 018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (R) of Cameroon during the first quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game one between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier taps in his own rebound during the first quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game one between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier celebrates a three point shot during the first quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game one between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford of Dominican Republic gestures after drawing a foul during the third quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game one between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The Boston Celtics had three players score at least 26 points on Monday night as they overran a highly-fancied young Philadelphia 76ers team 117-101 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoffs semi-final.

The 2015 first round draft pick Terry Rozier had 29 points, while rookie Jayson Tatum added 28 and veteran Dominican Al Horford put up 26 as the Celtics opened the series with a complete team performance.