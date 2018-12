Kendel Herrarte from the Guatemalan team Comunicaciones vies for the ball with Raul Mendiola form Los Angeles Galaxy at the Mateo Flores stadium in the city of Guatemala on Oct. 21, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Marco Pappa and Edgar Macal scored goals for Xelaju in its 2-0 win over the weekend against Comunicaciones, which still advanced to the Guatemalan league final.

Comunicaciones, managed by Uruguayan Willy Coito, had won the first leg of the series 4-1.