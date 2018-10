Comunicaciones player Wilson Lalin (L) fights for the ball with Municipal's Blas Perez (R) during the Guatemalan National Soccer League Clausura tournament match played on March 17, 2018, at Doroteo Guamuch Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Comunicaciones, managed by Uruguayan William Coito, beat Sanarate 1-0, staying alive this weekend in the hunt for the Guatemalan National Soccer League Apertura tournament title.

Coito's squad struggled in Saturday's match, but it came away from the clash against Sanarate with three points and now has 25 points in the standings.