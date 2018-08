Municipal goalkeeper Paulo Mota takes possession of the ball during Matchday 6 action against arch-rival Comunicaciones in the Guatemalan league's Apertura championship. The match was played on Aug. 29, 2018, at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemela City, Guatemala, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Comunicaciones player Jorge Vargas (R) vies for the ball with Irwin Calderon (L) of Municipal during a Matchday 6 contest in the Guatemalan league's Apertura championship. The game was played at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ Esteban Biba

Javier Irazun, goalkeeper for Guatemalan league club Comunicaciones, stops a shot during a match on Aug. 29, 2018, against the team's arch-rival, Municipal. The contest was played at Comunicaciones' home ground, Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, in Guatemala City. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Comunicaciones' lead at the top of the Guatemalan league's Apertura standings has shrunk to just two points after it played to a scoreless draw at home against arch-rival Municipal.

Fans at the capital's Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium were less than thrilled with the home side's performance in Wednesday night's battle pitting Guatemala's two biggest teams and crosstown rivals and filled the air with boos at the conclusion.