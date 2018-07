The start of CONCACAF Champions League play this week in Panama City is up in the air due to problems at Rommel Fernandez Stadium, Panamanian Soccer Federation president Pedro Chaluja said Monday.

The stadium may not be available for Tuesday's match because a stage is being installed for a non-sports, exposing the federation to a possible fine of $25,000 from CONCACAF, the soccer confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean, Chaluja said.