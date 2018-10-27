A general view of practice session three during the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marcel Schrotter of Germany for Dynavolt Intact GP during a practice session of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Moto2 riders found track conditions for the Free Practice 3 session of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday better than those of the earlier Moto3 class, so they were faster on the Phillip Island Circuit but failed to achieve the results of the first day.

Germany's Marcel Schrotter (Kalex) was fastest on an almost-dry asphalt with a time of 1:34.143, which was just over four tenths of a second from the fastest record in the category held by South Africa's Brad Binder (KTM), who on the first day of training clocked 1:33.701 on the 4,448-meter track.