Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol (C) watches from the bench in the first half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Feb. 5, 2019. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies Julian Washburn (4) guards against the Minnesota Timberwolves Jerryd Bayless (8) during the game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Feb. 5, 2019. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Minnesota Timberwolves Dario Saric (36), goes up for a shot as Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Feb. 5, 2019. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies Mike Conley (11) after scoring in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Feb. 5, 2019. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Point guard Mike Conley scored 25 points and made nine assists for the Memphis Grizzlies as they beat Minnesota Timberwolves 108-106 at the FedEx Forum on Tuesday.

Small forward Justin Holiday scored two free throws with 0.1 seconds before the buzzer, helping the Grizzlies to their second consecutive win and improve their record to 22-33, although they remain second from bottom in 14th place in the Western Conference after racking up seven defeats in their last 10.