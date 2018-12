Jaren Jackson Jr. (R) of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Dec. 12, 2018. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol (R) defends against Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum (c) in the second half of the game at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Dec. 12, 2018. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies Mike Conley (C) defends against Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard (L) in the second half of the game at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Dec. 12, 2018. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Mike Conley scored 23 points for the Memphis Grizzlies, who held on to the top spot of their division after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 92-83 at FedEX Forum on Wednesday.

Conley was supported by Jaren Jackson Jr, who had 14 points and six rebounds, and reserve MarShon Brooks, who added 13.