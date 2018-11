Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and guard Garrett Temple (17) trap Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) during an NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on Nov. 2, 2018. EFE-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Ivan Rabb (right) guards the Utah Jazz's Jae Crowder during an NBA game on Nov. 2, 2018, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley Jr. (11) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during an NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Point guard Mike Conley Jr. scored 28 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-100 road win over the Utah Jazz and a surprising early-season fifth-place spot in the Western Conference standings heading into Sunday's NBA game against the lowly Phoenix Suns.

Utah led 60-53 at Vivint Smart Home Arena at the conclusion of the first half, which ended with Conley banking in a 3-point shot from long range as time expired.