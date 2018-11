Boca Juniors fans arrive at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 11, 2018, for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final between arch-rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) said Sunday that officials led by Chilean referee Roberto Tobar inspected La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires and gave the go-ahead for arch-rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate to play the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

On Saturday, Conmebol, South American soccer's governing body, suspended the match due to heavy rain in the Argentine capital.