Boca Juniors' Mauro Zarate (top) vies for the ball with Cruzeiro's Silva, aka Dede (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Universidad de Chile's Mauricio Pinilla (R) vies for the ball with Anderson Vital da Silva aka Dede, during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Universidad de Chile and Cruzeiro at Nacional stadium in Santiago, Chile, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARIO RUIZ

The Disciplinary Tribunal of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Wednesday annulled the red card given to Cruzeiro's Brazilian center-back Anderson Vital da Silva, known among his fans as 'Dede', in the first-leg quarterfinal match of the 2018 Copa Libertadores against Argentina's Boca Juniors, and authorized him to play in the second-leg match in Belo Horizonte.

Paraguayan referee Eber Aquino sent Dede off with a red card on Sep. 19 at the La Bombonera stadium after analyzing Dede's collision with Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada through the VAR video footage.