The Disciplinary Tribunal of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Wednesday annulled the red card given to Cruzeiro's Brazilian center-back Anderson Vital da Silva, known among his fans as 'Dede', in the first-leg quarterfinal match of the 2018 Copa Libertadores against Argentina's Boca Juniors, and authorized him to play in the second-leg match in Belo Horizonte.
Paraguayan referee Eber Aquino sent Dede off with a red card on Sep. 19 at the La Bombonera stadium after analyzing Dede's collision with Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada through the VAR video footage.