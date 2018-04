Argentine President Mauricio Macri delivers a speech during the 68th Ordinary Congress of the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine President Mauricio Macri receives a decoration at the start of the 68th Ordinary Congress of the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) presented its highest award here Thursday to Argentine President Mauricio Macri for his contributions to soccer while he was chairman of Boca Juniors from 1995-2008.

Macri received the South American Soccer's Order of Honor decoration at the start of Conmebol's 68th Ordinary Congress for his "determination, dedication and contributions to the development of Argentine and South American soccer."