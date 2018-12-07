The South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) announced Thursday that their appeals committee dismissed the appeal filed by Boca Juniors on Nov. 30, following decisions after the aggression against some of the team's players before the second leg final of the Copa Libertadores.
The Boca Juniors team appealed the ruling issued by the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal on Nov. 29, which rejected Boca's request for points for the second leg of the final against River Plate, which could not be played on Nov. 24 due to acts of violence outside the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires.