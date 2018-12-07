President of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) Alejandro Dominguez speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the Conmebol, in Luque, Paraguay, 29 November 2018. The second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores soccer match final between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played the upcoming 09 December at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, according a Conmebol decision announced today. EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

River Plate's defender Javier Pinola speaks to the media after a training session of the team at Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2018. Argentinian teams River Plate and Boca Junior will face each other in the Libertadores Cup's final match at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium next 09 December after their match was previously suspended in Argentinian capital last 24 november for serious riots. EPA-EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Boca Juniors' Wilmar Barrios talks to journalists during his team's training session at Las Rozas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2018. Argentinian teams River Plate and Boca Juniors will face each other in the Copa Libertadores final, second leg soccer match at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium on 09 December 2018, after their match was previously suspended on 24 November 2018 due to riots in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

The South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) announced Thursday that their appeals committee dismissed the appeal filed by Boca Juniors on Nov. 30, following decisions after the aggression against some of the team's players before the second leg final of the Copa Libertadores.

The Boca Juniors team appealed the ruling issued by the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Tribunal on Nov. 29, which rejected Boca's request for points for the second leg of the final against River Plate, which could not be played on Nov. 24 due to acts of violence outside the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires.