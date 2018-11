River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo focuses on the action during his club's Copa Libertadores semifinals match against Brazil's Gremio on Oct. 23, 2018, at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) has ruled against Brazil's Gremio, which asked the regional soccer body last week to overturn its loss to River Plate in the Copa Libertadores semifinals because the Argentine club's manager, Marcelo Gallardo, violated the terms of his suspension.

Conmebol said Saturday that it would not award Gremio, the regional tournament's defending champion, the match.