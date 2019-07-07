Argentina forward Lionel Messi protests after being handed a red card in the third-place match between Argentina and Chile in the Copa America 2019 at the Arena Corinthians stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, July 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Saturday responded to Argentina forward Lionel Messi – who had accused the organization of corruption and of deliberately preventing his team from reaching the final of the Copa America – by saying the star's comments were unacceptable and unfounded.

The governing body of South American soccer put out a statement criticizing Messi, who was shown a red card in the 37th minute of the third-place match with Chile, skipped the medal ceremony and then told reporters that the tournament had been marred by corruption.