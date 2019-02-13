Atletico Nacional's Sebastian Gomez (center) celebrates after scoring a goal during a Copa Libertadores second-stage match against Deportivo La Guaira on Feb. 7, 2019, in Caracas. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Deportivo La Guaira's Yorman Cumana (right) defends Atletico Nacional's Helibelton Palacios during a Copa Libertadores second-stage match on Feb. 7, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Deportivo La Guaira's Arquimides Figuera (right) vies for the ball with Atletico Nacional's Helibelton Palacios during a Copa Libertadores second-stage match on Feb. 7, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

The South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) is striving to improve the quality of Copa Libertadores match broadcasts by centralizing control of television production.

In a press conference at Conmebol's headquarters in Luque, Paraguay (part of Greater Asuncion), the director of club competitions, Federico Nantes, said that in January the confederation began exercising control over television production and signal distribution for all matches of Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition.