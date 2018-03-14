(L-R) Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, the Chilean national team coach, his countryman, Francisco Maturana, and Argentine Nery Pumpido participating in a seminar to train soccer coaches and bolster the human capital of the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol), in Asuncion, Paraguay, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CONMEBOL

Colombian Reinaldo Rueda, the Chilean national team coach, his countryman, Francisco Maturana, and Argentine Nery Pumpido are among the big names participating in a seminar Wednesday in Asuncion to train soccer coaches and bolster the human capital of the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol).

The goals of the course, which has received support from FIFA, include integrating the technical and theoretical learning of male and female soccer coaches, as well as providing training for goalkeepers, futsal and beach soccer.